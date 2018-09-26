DGAP-Adhoc: Scout24 AG: Change of Personnel
2018. szeptember 25., kedd, 19:38
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Scout24 AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Scout24 AG: Change of Personnel
The supervisory board has also approved the unanimous termination of the duties of the current CEO, Gregory Ellis, with effect of 31 December 2018. Mr Ellis will support the successor on the assumption of the new office. As announced previously, Mr Ellis will leave the company for personal reasons and on his own request. The supervisory board regrets this and thanks Mr Ellis for his high level of commitment and the very successful work over the past 4.5 years in office.
In addition, Christian Gisy has announced that he will not be available for an extension of the contract as Chief Financial Officer that expires on 30 September 2019.
Notifying Person and Investor Relations
Britta Schmidt
Media Relations
Jan Flaskamp
Language:
English
Company:
Scout24 AG
|Bothestr. 11-15
|81675 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 44456 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 89 44456 - 3000
|E-mail:
|ir@scout24.com
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12DM80
|WKN:
|A12DM8
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
726533 25-Sep-2018 CET/CEST
