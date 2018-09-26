DGAP-Adhoc: Scout24 AG: Change of Personnel

25-Sep-2018 / 19:38 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich, 25 September 2018 - Scout24 AG announces that today the supervisory board won Tobias Hartmann as new CEO. Tobias Hartmann will take office on 1 January 2019 or earlier. He is currently member of the management board of HelloFresh SE and responsible for the business in the USA.



The supervisory board has also approved the unanimous termination of the duties of the current CEO, Gregory Ellis, with effect of 31 December 2018. Mr Ellis will support the successor on the assumption of the new office. As announced previously, Mr Ellis will leave the company for personal reasons and on his own request. The supervisory board regrets this and thanks Mr Ellis for his high level of commitment and the very successful work over the past 4.5 years in office.



In addition, Christian Gisy has announced that he will not be available for an extension of the contract as Chief Financial Officer that expires on 30 September 2019.

 



Notifying Person and Investor Relations



Britta Schmidt

Vice President Investor Relations & Controlling

Fon: +49 89 44456 3278

Email: ir@scout24.com



Media Relations



Jan Flaskamp

Vice President Communications & Marketing

Fon: +49 30 24301 0721

Email: mediarelations@scout24.com










Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG

Bothestr. 11-15

81675 Munich

Germany
Phone: +49 89 44456 - 0
Fax: +49 89 44456 - 3000
E-mail: ir@scout24.com
Internet: www.scout24.com
ISIN: DE000A12DM80
WKN: A12DM8
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London





 
