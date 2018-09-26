DGAP-Ad-hoc: Scout24 AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Munich, 25 September 2018 - Scout24 AG announces that today the supervisory board won Tobias Hartmann as new CEO. Tobias Hartmann will take office on 1 January 2019 or earlier. He is currently member of the management board of HelloFresh SE and responsible for the business in the USA.

The supervisory board has also approved the unanimous termination of the duties of the current CEO, Gregory Ellis, with effect of 31 December 2018. Mr Ellis will support the successor on the assumption of the new office. As announced previously, Mr Ellis will leave the company for personal reasons and on his own request. The supervisory board regrets this and thanks Mr Ellis for his high level of commitment and the very successful work over the past 4.5 years in office.

In addition, Christian Gisy has announced that he will not be available for an extension of the contract as Chief Financial Officer that expires on 30 September 2019.





