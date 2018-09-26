DGAP-News: Tobias Hartmann appointed new CEO of Scout24 AG
2018. szeptember 25., kedd, 19:45
DGAP-News: Scout24 AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Tobias Hartmann appointed new CEO of Scout24 AG
- More than 20 years management experience in launching, developing and growing consumer product and platform solutions businesses
- Supervisory board and Hartmann confirm successfull growth strategy
- Gregory Ellis to leave the company by end of the year
Berlin / Munich, 25. September 2018 - Tobias Hartmann, currently member of the Management Board of HelloFresh SE and responsible for business in the USA, will be the new Chairman of the Management Board of Scout24 AG. The 46-year-old will take office on 1 January 2019 or earlier. The current CEO of Scout24, Gregory Ellis, is leaving the company on 31 December 2018. As already announced, Ellis is leaving for personal reasons and at his own request.
Hans-Holger Albrecht, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Scout24 AG, says: "We are delighted to have Tobias Hartmann as the new CEO of Scout24. Together with him, we want to reach the next stage of long-term growth. The aim is to further strengthen and expand the Scout24 marketplaces on the basis of the existing strategy. I would like to thank Gregory Ellis for his great commitment and very successful work over the past few years. The Supervisory Board, management and employees of Scout24 wish him all the best for the future, both professionally and privately".
Tobias Hartmann comments on his appointment to the new office: "Scout24 is a highly profitable company with a very good market position. I look forward to developing Scout24 decisively together with the team and to leveraging the enormous growth potential of the marketplaces in the areas of housing and mobility."
Tobias Hartmann has more than two decades of international management experience in launching, developing and growing consumer product and platform solutions businesses. He has worked for both privately held and publicly listed companies in Europe and the USA. Currently, he is a member of the executive management board and president US at HelloFresh SE, the world"s leading meal kit company. During his tenure, the company became market leader in the USA in 2018. Previously, Tobias Hartmann was president of US-based Radial Inc., a multi-national provider of Omni-Channel eCommerce solutions formerly part of eBay Inc. Born in Augsburg, he was also a member of the executive management team at Loyalty Partner GmbH to launch "Payback", one of the world"s leading loyalty platforms.
In the course of the personnel changes in the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer Christian Gisy informed the Supervisory Board that he will not be available to extend his contract as Chief Financial Officer, which expires in September 2019.
