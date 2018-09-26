DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AG


Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


25.09.2018 / 20:11


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Instone Real Estate Group AG

Baumstraße 25

45128 Essen

Germany

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:
Janus Henderson Group plc St. Helier, Jersey
Channel Islands

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

19 Sep 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 5.24 % 0.00 % 5.24 % 36988336
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2NBX80 0 1939162 0 % 5.24 %
Total 1939162 5.24 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

















































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Janus Henderson Group plc % % %
Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited % % %
HGI Asset Management Group Limited % % %
Henderson Global Group Limited % % %
Henderson Holdings Group Limited % % %
HGI Group Limited % % %
Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited % % %
Henderson Global Investors Limited 4.31 % % %
--- --- --- ---
Janus Henderson Group plc % % %
Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited % % %
HGI Asset Management Group Limited % % %
Henderson Global Group Limited % % %
Henderson Holdings Group Limited % % %
HGI Group Limited % % %
Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited % % %
AlphaGen Capital Limited % % %
--- --- --- ---
Janus Henderson Group plc % % %
Janus Capital Group Inc. % % %
Janus Capital Management LLC & Janus Holdings LLC % % %
Janus International Holding LLC % % %
Janus Capital International Limited % % %
--- --- --- ---
Janus Henderson Group plc % % %
Janus Capital Group Inc. % % %
Janus Capital Management LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Please note when reffering to the annex, both Janus Holdings LLC and Janus Capital Management LLC are owners of Janus International Holdings LLC. They each own 100% off a different share class, so they are equal owners in the entity. 














Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG

Baumstraße 25

45128 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.instone.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




725889  25.09.2018 



