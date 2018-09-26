

Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Instone Real Estate Group AG



Baumstraße 25



45128 Essen



Germany





2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Janus Henderson Group plc

St. Helier, Jersey

Channel Islands



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

19 Sep 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

5.24 %

0.00 %

5.24 %

36988336

Previous notification

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A2NBX80

0

1939162

0 %

5.24 %

Total

1939162

5.24 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Janus Henderson Group plc

%

%

%

Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited

%

%

%

HGI Asset Management Group Limited

%

%

%

Henderson Global Group Limited

%

%

%

Henderson Holdings Group Limited

%

%

%

HGI Group Limited

%

%

%

Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited

%

%

%

Henderson Global Investors Limited

4.31 %

%

%

---

---

---

---

Janus Henderson Group plc

%

%

%

Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited

%

%

%

HGI Asset Management Group Limited

%

%

%

Henderson Global Group Limited

%

%

%

Henderson Holdings Group Limited

%

%

%

HGI Group Limited

%

%

%

Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited

%

%

%

AlphaGen Capital Limited

%

%

%

---

---

---

---

Janus Henderson Group plc

%

%

%

Janus Capital Group Inc.

%

%

%

Janus Capital Management LLC & Janus Holdings LLC

%

%

%

Janus International Holding LLC

%

%

%

Janus Capital International Limited

%

%

%

---

---

---

---

Janus Henderson Group plc

%

%

%

Janus Capital Group Inc.

%

%

%

Janus Capital Management LLC

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Please note when reffering to the annex, both Janus Holdings LLC and Janus Capital Management LLC are owners of Janus International Holdings LLC. They each own 100% off a different share class, so they are equal owners in the entity.



