Contact:



Hendrik Sackmann



Tel.: +49 (0)711 17 35014



hendrik.sackmann@daimler.com



September 26, 2018



The Supervisory Board decides on personnel changes in the Board of Management

Stuttgart - The regular expiry of the term of office of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Manfred Bischoff, is at the end of the Annual Shareholders" Meeting in 2021. In view of the challenges presented by the transformation of the automotive industry, the Supervisory Board intends to prepare a suitable succession at an early stage. The Supervisory Board therefore intends to propose to the shareholders at that meeting that Dieter Zetsche be elected as a member of the Supervisory Board. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Manfred Bischoff, will recommend the election of Dieter Zetsche as his successor as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, taking effect at the end of the Annual Shareholders" Meeting in 2021. In order to comply with the two-year cooling-off period, Dieter Zetsche will therefore step down from his positions in the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, effective at the end of the Annual Shareholders" Meeting in 2019. In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG therefore decided to appoint Ola Källenius as Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, effective in direct connection for a new term of five years. As the successor of Ola Källenius, Markus Schäfer will at that time take over responsibility for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development in the Board of Management of Daimler AG.



Contact:



Jörg Howe, + 49 711 17- 41341, joerg.howe@daimler.com



Hendrik Sackmann, +49 711 17-35014, hendrik.sackmann@daimler.com





