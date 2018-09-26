DGAP-News: Secarna Pharmaceuticals to hold poster presentations on two development programs at the 14th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society
2018. szeptember 26., szerda, 14:00
DGAP-News: Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Conference
Secarna Pharmaceuticals to hold poster presentations on two development programs at the 14th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society
Munich/Martinsried, Germany, September 26, 2018 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals ("Secarna"), a new breed biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to address challenging or previously undruggable targets in a number of organ systems, announced today that results from two preclinical development programs will be publicized for the first time in two poster presentations at the 14th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS). "The Oligo Meeting" will be held from September 30 to October 3, 2018, in Seattle, Washington, USA.
Poster Title: "Targeting the Immunosuppressive Tumor Microenvironment with 3rd Generation Antisense Oligonucleotides"
Presenter: Dr. Frank Jaschinski, CSO of Secarna Pharmaceuticals
Session: Poster Session I; Sunday, September 30, 2018, 6p.m. - 8p.m. PDT
Secarna"s proprietary third generation ASOs targeting immunosuppressive factors are able to achieve potent target suppression in the relevant cell types in vivo and can induce potent anti-tumor effects as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with antibody-based checkpoint inhibitors, consequently enhancing survival. In conclusion, the Company has developed highly innovative immunotherapeutic tools that have the potential to fundamentally improve treatment options for cancer patients in the future.
Poster Title: "Improving the Selection Process of Potential Antisense Oligonucleotides by Bioinformatic Tools"
Presenter: Sven Michel, PhD, Scientist at Secarna Pharmaceuticals
Session: Poster Session II; Monday, October 01, 2018, 5p.m. - 7p.m. PDT
OligofyerTM, Secarna"s best-in-class high throughput screening system for the development of ASOs can be used to crawl the public databases from NCBI and ENSEMBL. Additionally, human mRNA and all associated intronic sequences, mice, rat and ape genomes were investigated to characterize each potential ASO according to its off-target profile and its potential cross-reactivity to other species. Using screening data of previous experiments, criteria for target activity were identified and implemented allowing the Company to markedly improve the activity prediction resulting in an outstanding hit-rate.
About Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG
Secarna Pharmaceuticals is the next generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) company with multiple innovative antisense therapies in various stages of pre-clinical development in the areas of immunooncology, ophthalmology, immunology, fibrotic diseases (airways, liver, kidney), and anti-viral applications. Secarna"s mission is to maximize the performance and output of its proprietary LNAplusTM antisense oligonucleotide discovery platform, to develop highly specific, safe, and efficacious antisense therapies for challenging or currently not druggable targets. www.secarna.com
Contact
Jonas Renz
Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG
For media enquiries:
Anne Hennecke
727337 26.09.2018
