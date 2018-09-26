DGAP-Adhoc: MOLOGEN AG completes capital increase from authorized capital; gross proceeds of EUR 8,151,422
2018. szeptember 26., szerda, 16:52
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Publication of an inside information pursuant to Section 17 of the regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
MOLOGEN AG completes capital increase from authorized capital; gross proceeds of EUR 8,151,422
The gross proceeds of EUR8,151,422 will be fully used for the further funding of the ongoing pivotal IMPALA clinical study with lefitolimod in the indication of colorectal cancer and for the production of further clinical medication. With the cash available and the funds from the capital increase, the Company would be financed until mid-2019. Together with the potential contribution from MOLOGEN"s partner ONCOLOGIE and potential further financing (e.g. the utilization of the existing capital instruments) the Phase III IMPALA clinical study would be financed up to the expected time of the read-out.
The Executive Board will shortly apply for the registration of the implementation of the capital increases with the commercial register; the inclusion of the new shares under the Company"s existing listing (ISIN DE000A2LQ900, SIN A2L Q90) is planned for 4 October 2018.
Important note:
This release is not a prospectus. Investors should not purchase or subscribe for any shares referred to in this press release except on the basis of information in a prospectus to be issued by the Company in connection with the offering of such shares. This release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. The securities referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States of America.
Subject to certain exceptions under the Securities Act, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.
- End of the ad-hoc notification -
Contact
Claudia Nickolaus
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Note about risk for future predictions
Certain information in this report contains forward-looking statements or the corresponding statements with negation or versions deviating from this or comparable terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all of the information given here that refers to planned or future results of business areas, key financial figures, developments of the financial situation or other financial figures or statistical data, is to be understood as such forward-looking statements. The company points out to investors that they should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions about actual future events. The company is not obligated and refuses to accept any liability for the forward-looking statements and has no obligation to update such statements in order to accurately reflect the current situation.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MOLOGEN AG
|Fabeckstraße 30
|14195 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 / 841788-0
|Fax:
|030 / 841788-50
|E-mail:
|presse@mologen.com
|Internet:
|www.mologen.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ900
|WKN:
|A2LQ90
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
727653 26-Sep-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc: TENDER OFFERS FOR NOTES DUE 2020,2022,2023,2024
[2018.09.14. 10:20]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG reports double-digit revenue growth in the first half of 2018
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2018 mit zweistelligen Umsatzwachstum
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erweitert Vorstand: André Marques wird CFO. Marcus Sultzer verantwortet als CRO globale Umsätze und Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Expands Executive Board: André Marques becomes CFO. Marcus Sultzer is CRO, Global Revenues and Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]