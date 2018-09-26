DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





MOLOGEN AG completes capital increase from authorized capital; gross proceeds of EUR 8,151,422





26-Sep-2018 / 16:52 CET/CEST





Berlin, 26 September 2018 - MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE000A2LQ900, WKN A2LQ90) placed new shares from the cash capital increase resolved on 1 September 2018 with indirect subscription rights of the existing shareholders and subsequent international private placement with qualified investors in the amount of 1,734,345 shares (corresponds to 23% of the currently existing share capital). The purchase price in the context of the private placement was fixed at EUR4.70 per new share and thus corresponds to the subscription price for existing shareholders. The Company"s share capital will therefore be increased from EUR7,537,287 by EUR1,734,345 to EUR9,271,632 by issuing 1,734,345 new bearer ordinary shares with a proportional amount in the share capital of EUR1.00 per share for contribution in cash.

The gross proceeds of EUR8,151,422 will be fully used for the further funding of the ongoing pivotal IMPALA clinical study with lefitolimod in the indication of colorectal cancer and for the production of further clinical medication. With the cash available and the funds from the capital increase, the Company would be financed until mid-2019. Together with the potential contribution from MOLOGEN"s partner ONCOLOGIE and potential further financing (e.g. the utilization of the existing capital instruments) the Phase III IMPALA clinical study would be financed up to the expected time of the read-out.

The Executive Board will shortly apply for the registration of the implementation of the capital increases with the commercial register; the inclusion of the new shares under the Company"s existing listing (ISIN DE000A2LQ900, SIN A2L Q90) is planned for 4 October 2018.

