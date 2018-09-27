DGAP-News: CEWE at photokina 2018: Innovative technologies for personalized photo products
2018. szeptember 27., csütörtök, 07:00
DGAP-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Market launch
CEWE at photokina 2018: Innovative technologies for personalized photo products
- Presentation of many product innovations
- Smart Solutions for the easy creation of photo products
- Customer charter for digitisation with responsibility
Cologne/Oldenburg, 27 September 2018. As Europe"s leading photo service provider and partner for online printing, CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) wants to remain a technological pioneer and advance new opportunities of digitisation for this purpose. At photokina through this Saturday, CEWE is exhibiting several project studies utilising new technologies for creating photo products.
Presentation of many product innovations at photokina 2018
CEWE PHOTOBOOK on command, and other "smart solutions"
CEWE Customer Charter
Internet: cewe.de , deindesign.de , cewe-print.de , viaprinto.de , saxoprint.de , laserline.de
The CEWE apps are all available in the app stores: CEWE PHOTO WORLD, CEWE POSTCARD, CEWE SERVICE and other photo apps, and the CEWE Investor Relations app for iPad(c) or android tablets, with annual reports and quarterly reports, presentations and sustainability reports.
Financial schedule:
About CEWE: The innovative photo and online print service company, with twelve highly-technical production operations and a staff of around 3,600 employees in 24 European countries, is both market and technological leader. In 2017 CEWE delivered around 2.2 billion prints, 6.0 million CEWE PHOTO BOOK copies and numerous photo gift articles to more than 20,000 retail partners to generate consolidated turnover of 599.4 million euros. The company is continuously generating new impulses in the photographic industry with innovations for people who enjoy taking photos. CEWE is a leading company when it comes to climate protection. CEWE brand products are all produced in a climate-natural process. In the "commercial online printing" business segment, printed material for businesses is marketed through the sales platforms of CEWE-PRINT.de, SAXOPRINT, viaprinto and LASERLINE. Founded by Senator h. c. Heinz Neumüller in 1961, CEWE has been listed on the stock exchange since 1993 and is an SDAX member.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
|E-mail:
|IR@cewe.de
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005403901
|WKN:
|540390
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
727825 27.09.2018
