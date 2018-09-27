

Munich, 27 September 2018 - GOVECS AG (ꞌGOVECSꞌ, ꞌthe companyꞌ), leading manufacturer of e-scooters in Europe, has decided today, jointly with the existing shareholders and with Bankhaus Lampe and COMMERZBANK as ꞌJoint Global Coordinatorsꞌ, to extend the subscription period for the companyꞌs intended initial public offering (IPO) until 8 November 2018. The company is currently in negotiations with clients and strategic partners, which - upon conclusion - could have a positive effect on the operating business. The extension of the subscription period aims to, among other things, enable potential investors to take the results of these developments into account for their investment decision in the context of the IPO.



GOVECS expects to be in a position to sign further supply agreements for e-scooters over the coming weeks. In particular, this includes framework agreements with existing and new clients for expanding and establishing shared-vehicles fleets in large European cities. Simultaneously, GOVECS is in negotiations concerning strategic partnerships regarding both, the product development in the sharing and B2C segments as well as the further internationalization of the business activities where GOVECS sees growth opportunities in the future.



Potential investors now have the opportunity to submit their purchase orders until 8 November 2018. The other parameters of the planned IPO remain unchanged. The offering comprises a total of up to 7,532,500 bearer shares. Of these, up to 6,250,000 shares result from a capital increase and up to 300,000 shares derive from the principal shareholder, Dquadrat Equity Partner. Additionally, up to 982,500 shares from the principal shareholder can be placed as part of a greenshoe option. The price range is between EUR 10.00 and EUR 12.00 per share.



The GOVECS shareꞌs first day of trading on the Frankfurt stock exchangeꞌs Regulated Market, with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment within the Regulated Market that entails additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard), is projected to be 13 November 2018. The security identification number (WKN) is A2NB12, the International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) is DE000A2NB122 and the stock-exchange ticker is GES.



The supplement number 1 to the securities prospectus regarding the extension of the subscription period will be published on the company"s website and available for download at https://www.govecsgroup.com/en/ipo/ after approval by the German Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).







Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About GOVECS:



The GOVECS Group is the leading manufacturer of electric scooters in Europe and is developing future-oriented solutions for urban mobility. The Company"s success is based on high-quality "Made in Europe" products for international vehicle sharing platforms and on custom-made designs for the rapidly growing merchandise delivery segment. GOVECS is selling electric scooters and accessories to the high-growth private customer segment via its own HappyScooter e-commerce platform. The GOVECS product range currently includes the e-scooters of the Schwalbe, GO! S, ELMOTO and GO! T brands.



www.govecsgroup.com





Contacts for media enquiries:



GOVECS AG, Daniele Cesca, dcesca@govecs.com, +49 89 411 09 77 15



Kirchhoff Consult AG, Nicole Schüttforth, nicole.schuettforth@kirchhoff.de, +49 40 60 91 86 64







