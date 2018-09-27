DGAP-AFR: KROMI Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

KROMI Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


27.09.2018 / 12:23


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


KROMI Logistik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: September 28, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: September 28, 2018
German: http://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/German/5000/berichte.html
English: http://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/English/5000/reports.html














Language: English
Company: KROMI Logistik AG

Tarpenring 11

22419 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.kromi.de





 
