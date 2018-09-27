DGAP-AFR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: October 30, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: October 30, 2018
German: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen
English: https://www.snpgroup.com/en/financial-publications














Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100

69121 Heidelberg

Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com





 
