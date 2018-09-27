DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: October 30, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: October 30, 2018

German: https://www.snpgroup.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen

English: https://www.snpgroup.com/en/financial-publications





