Niestetal, September 27, 2018 - The Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) is adjusting its sales and earnings guidance for the current fiscal year. The SMA Managing Board expects sales of between EUR800 million and EUR850 million for 2018 (previously: EUR900 million to EUR1,000 million). The background for this is a further sharp fall in prices and project postponements as a result of the market downturn in China. The Managing Board is announcing structural adjustments to SMA. Corresponding measures are to be established by the end of the year. These will incur one-off costs that will negatively affect SMA"s earnings. The Managing Board is therefore expecting break-even to slightly negative EBITDA (after one-off effects from restructuring) for 2018 (previously: EBITDA of EUR90 million to EUR110 million). The SMA Managing Board is anticipating sales growth and positive EBITDA for 2019.









About SMA



The SMA Group with sales of around EUR900 million in 2017 is a global leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants. SMA offers a wide range of products and solutions that allow for high energy yields for residential and commercial PV systems and large-scale PV power plants. To increase PV self-consumption efficiently, SMA system technology can easily be combined with different battery technologies. Intelligent energy management and digital energy solutions, comprehensive services and operational management of PV power plants round off SMA"s range. The company is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, is represented in 19 countries and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide, including 500 working in Development. SMA"s multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,100 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group"s parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the SDAX index.





