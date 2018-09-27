DGAP-Adhoc: Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG Lowers Guidance for the Current Fiscal Year
2018. szeptember 27., csütörtök, 15:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Niestetal, September 27, 2018 - The Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) is adjusting its sales and earnings guidance for the current fiscal year. The SMA Managing Board expects sales of between EUR800 million and EUR850 million for 2018 (previously: EUR900 million to EUR1,000 million). The background for this is a further sharp fall in prices and project postponements as a result of the market downturn in China. The Managing Board is announcing structural adjustments to SMA. Corresponding measures are to be established by the end of the year. These will incur one-off costs that will negatively affect SMA"s earnings. The Managing Board is therefore expecting break-even to slightly negative EBITDA (after one-off effects from restructuring) for 2018 (previously: EBITDA of EUR90 million to EUR110 million). The SMA Managing Board is anticipating sales growth and positive EBITDA for 2019.
Contact:
Ulrich Hadding
Chief Financial Officer
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Head of Corporate Communications:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMA Solar Technology AG
|Sonnenallee 1
|34266 Niestetal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)561 / 9522 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)561 / 9522 - 100
|E-mail:
|info@sma.de
|Internet:
|http://www.sma.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DJ6J9
|WKN:
|A0DJ6J
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
728137 27-Sep-2018 CET/CEST
