DGAP-CMS: Share buyback

2018. szeptember 27., csütörtök, 15:06





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CECONOMY AG / Release of a capital market information


Share buyback


27.09.2018 / 15:06


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Notification pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of the Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 ("MAR") and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052 ("Delegated Regulation")

The Management Board of CECONOMY AG, Düsseldorf, (the "Company") has
resolved the buyback of ordinary bearer shares over the stock exchange as
treasury shares by the Company in a value of up to EUR 90,000.00 (excluding
costs of the acquisition). The buyback will be executed in three share
buyback programs within c. two years (the "Framework Program").

Initially, between 1 October 2018 (first possible day of purchase) and 31
October 2018 (last possible day of purchase), the first share buyback
program (the "First Share Buyback Program") will be executed. The buyback
within the First Share Buyback Program shall be limited to a maximum of
2,736 ordinary shares of the Company. This corresponds to c. 0.0008 percent
of the Company"s registered share capital and of the share capital issued
as ordinary shares. The maximum amount of money that may be incurred for
the First Share Buyback Program shall be EUR 35,000.00. The shares shall be
solely acquired in the XETRA trading system of Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The maximum number of shares that shall be bought back with the Framework
Program is determined by the closing price of the Company"s ordinary shares
in the XETRA trading system on three reference dates. On the basis of the
closing price of the Company"s ordinary shares in the XETRA trading system
on 28 September 2017 (first reference date), the intended buyback volume
corresponded to a buyback of a total of 9.183 ordinary shares of the
Company. This corresponds to c. 0.0026 percent of the Company"s registered
share capital and of the share capital issued as ordinary shares.

The sole purpose of the buyback is the performance of the Company"s
obligations to allot shares to the Company"s employees within the meaning
of art. 5 para. 2 lit. c MAR. The respective obligations result from a
one-time commitment by the Company towards the employees of the Company to
allot the shares in order to incentivize the employees.

The buyback shall be executed on the basis of section 71 para. 1 no. 2
Stock Corporation Act (AktG) for the purpose of offering treasury shares to
persons who are in an employment relationship with the Company.

The buyback will be managed by a credit institution who will decide on the
timing of the purchase of shares independently and without being influenced
by the Company. The credit institution so instructed is obligated to the
Company to comply with the trading conditions pursuant to art. 3 of the
Delegated Regulation.

Information regarding the transactions relating to the buyback program will
be notified pursuant to art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation by
the end of the seventh trading day following the execution of such
transactions. Moreover, pursuant to art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated
Regulation, the Company will publish the notified transactions on its
website https://www.ceconomy.de under "Investor Relations" in the segment
"Legal Announcements" and will ensure that the information remains publicly
available for at least five years following the day of notification.

CECONOMY AG

The Management Board














27.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG

Benrather Straße 18-20

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




728173  27.09.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=728173&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum