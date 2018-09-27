DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CECONOMY AG / Release of a capital market information





Share buyback





27.09.2018 / 15:06





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of the Regulation (EU) No

596/2014 ("MAR") and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/1052 ("Delegated Regulation")



The Management Board of CECONOMY AG, Düsseldorf, (the "Company") has

resolved the buyback of ordinary bearer shares over the stock exchange as

treasury shares by the Company in a value of up to EUR 90,000.00 (excluding

costs of the acquisition). The buyback will be executed in three share

buyback programs within c. two years (the "Framework Program").





Initially, between 1 October 2018 (first possible day of purchase) and 31

October 2018 (last possible day of purchase), the first share buyback

program (the "First Share Buyback Program") will be executed. The buyback

within the First Share Buyback Program shall be limited to a maximum of

2,736 ordinary shares of the Company. This corresponds to c. 0.0008 percent

of the Company"s registered share capital and of the share capital issued

as ordinary shares. The maximum amount of money that may be incurred for

the First Share Buyback Program shall be EUR 35,000.00. The shares shall be

solely acquired in the XETRA trading system of Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



The maximum number of shares that shall be bought back with the Framework

Program is determined by the closing price of the Company"s ordinary shares

in the XETRA trading system on three reference dates. On the basis of the

closing price of the Company"s ordinary shares in the XETRA trading system

on 28 September 2017 (first reference date), the intended buyback volume

corresponded to a buyback of a total of 9.183 ordinary shares of the

Company. This corresponds to c. 0.0026 percent of the Company"s registered

share capital and of the share capital issued as ordinary shares.



The sole purpose of the buyback is the performance of the Company"s

obligations to allot shares to the Company"s employees within the meaning

of art. 5 para. 2 lit. c MAR. The respective obligations result from a

one-time commitment by the Company towards the employees of the Company to

allot the shares in order to incentivize the employees.



The buyback shall be executed on the basis of section 71 para. 1 no. 2

Stock Corporation Act (AktG) for the purpose of offering treasury shares to

persons who are in an employment relationship with the Company.



The buyback will be managed by a credit institution who will decide on the

timing of the purchase of shares independently and without being influenced

by the Company. The credit institution so instructed is obligated to the

Company to comply with the trading conditions pursuant to art. 3 of the

Delegated Regulation.



Information regarding the transactions relating to the buyback program will

be notified pursuant to art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation by

the end of the seventh trading day following the execution of such

transactions. Moreover, pursuant to art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated

Regulation, the Company will publish the notified transactions on its

website https://www.ceconomy.de under "Investor Relations" in the segment

"Legal Announcements" and will ensure that the information remains publicly

available for at least five years following the day of notification.





CECONOMY AG



The Management Board

