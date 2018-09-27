DGAP-CMS: Share buyback
2018. szeptember 27., csütörtök, 15:06
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CECONOMY AG / Release of a capital market information
Notification pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of the Regulation (EU) No
The Management Board of CECONOMY AG, Düsseldorf, (the "Company") has
Initially, between 1 October 2018 (first possible day of purchase) and 31
The maximum number of shares that shall be bought back with the Framework
The sole purpose of the buyback is the performance of the Company"s
The buyback shall be executed on the basis of section 71 para. 1 no. 2
The buyback will be managed by a credit institution who will decide on the
Information regarding the transactions relating to the buyback program will
CECONOMY AG
The Management Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|Benrather Straße 18-20
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
728173 27.09.2018
