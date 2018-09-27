DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Takeover





Delticom AG acquires Allyouneed Fresh

Hanover, 27 September 2018 - Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE0005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Europe"s leading online retailer of tyres and automotive accessories as well as efood specialist and expert in the field of efficient warehouse logistics, today signed an agreement with Deutsche Post DHL Group for the acquisition of all shares in the All you need GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Deutsche Post DHL Group. All you need GmbH is active in the online food trade and operates the domain allyouneedfresh.de. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Subject to the approval of the German Federal Cartel Office, Delticom AG will take over the business on 31 October 2018.

With Allyouneed Fresh, Delticom acquires one of the largest online supermarkets in Germany. Customers can choose from over 20,000 articles. Following the acquisition of Gourmondo and Lebensmittel.de in 2016, Delticom is expanding its efood product range with the acquisition of the innovative Berlin-based company. The allyouneedfresh.de site will be used to continue the online food business alongside Gourmondo.de and Lebensmittel.de and to participate in the fast-growing market segment.



Delticom AG is an E-Commerce company operating primarily in Europe and the USA. It specialises in the design and operation of online shops, Internet-based customer acquisition, internet marketing, developing partner networks and complex, highly efficient product picking and distribution logistics.





Delticom AG is the leading online distributor of tyres and automotive accessories. Our product range also includes the online second-hand vehicle trade and efood. Delticom has extensive experience in creating shops for the international market and in trans-national E-Commerce. In addition to design, Delticom also provides product descriptions and a comprehensive customer service program in your national language. Establishing efficient warehousing and logistics processes is utilised not only in selling tyres, used vehicles and online grocery shopping, but is also offered to third parties as an additional service. Since its establishment in Hanover, Germany in 1999, the company has accrued exceptional expertise in designing efficient, fully integrated internal ordering and logistics processes. The company owns its own warehouses, including a fully automated small item warehouse.

In 2017, Delticom AG generated sales in excess of EUR 667 million. The E-Commerce specialist operates in 74 countries with over 460 online shops and online distribution platforms, serving over 12 million customers. The range of tyres offered to retail and commercial customers includes over 100 brands and more than 25,000 models of sedans, motorbikes, trucks, utility vehicles, buses and complete wheel sets. Customers are also able to have the ordered products sent to one of the around 42,000 service partners of Delticom AG around the world.

Our range also encompasses over 500,000 automotive parts and accessories, including motor oils, snow chains and batteries. Entry into the business of online used car selling has rounded off the automotive offering. In this sense, Delticom AG has developed from a classic online retailer to an online solutions provider. Delticom AG also now offers a comprehensive range of around 20,000 different food items.

The shares of Delticom AG have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since October 2006 (ISIN DE0005146807).

On the Internet at: www.delti.com



