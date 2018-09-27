DGAP-DD: zooplus AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


27.09.2018 / 18:15



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Stahl

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

zooplus AG


b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005111702


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)










































Price(s) Volume(s)
150.00 EUR 14100.00 EUR
150.00 EUR 103650.00 EUR
150.00 EUR 3000.00 EUR
150.00 EUR 57750.00 EUR
150.00 EUR 13200.00 EUR
150.00 EUR 3000.00 EUR
150.00 EUR 7500.00 EUR
150.00 EUR 22800.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
150.00 EUR 225000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-09-25; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 München

Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de





 
