UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Miscellaneous





UET United Electronic Technology AG releases consolidated financial report for first half of fiscal year 2018





28.09.2018







Consolidated revenues of 21.303 mn EUR



EBITDA for the group positive with 3.872 mn EUR



EBIT for the UET Group is 2.989 mn EUR



Positive total Earnings of 2.631 mn EUR



Today, UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, provides their consolidated financial figures for the first half of the fiscal year from January 1st to June 30th 2018.

In the first half of the fiscal year 2018, UET generated consolidated revenues of 21.303 mn EUR. This represents -6.225 mn EUR compared with the same period of the previous year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were positive and increased to 3.872 mn EUR from 2.591 mn EUR of the same period of the previous year.



EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) amounted to 2.989 mn EUR (compared with a result of 0.167 mn EUR in the previous year). The consolidated result of the first half of the fiscal year 2018 was 2.631 mn EUR (previous year: -0.141 mn EUR).

Adjusted total Earnings after operating and consolidation effects related to the divestment of the business area MANUFACTURING resulted to 0.912 Mio. EUR.

On June 30th 2018, the cash funds of the UET Group amounted to 0.565 mn EUR.

More financial data and general information can be found in the full report for the first half of the fiscal year 2018 (German version only), which will be available for download until September 30th 2018 on the company website (http://www.uet-group.com) under Investor Relations/ Financial Reports.





Contact:



UET United Electronic Technology AG



Frankfurter Straße 80-82



D-65760 Eschborn

Sebastian Schubert



Investor Relations



Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0



E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com