DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG releases consolidated financial report for first half of fiscal year 2018
2018. szeptember 28., péntek, 08:10
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Miscellaneous
Today, UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, provides their consolidated financial figures for the first half of the fiscal year from January 1st to June 30th 2018.
In the first half of the fiscal year 2018, UET generated consolidated revenues of 21.303 mn EUR. This represents -6.225 mn EUR compared with the same period of the previous year.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were positive and increased to 3.872 mn EUR from 2.591 mn EUR of the same period of the previous year.
Adjusted total Earnings after operating and consolidation effects related to the divestment of the business area MANUFACTURING resulted to 0.912 Mio. EUR.
On June 30th 2018, the cash funds of the UET Group amounted to 0.565 mn EUR.
More financial data and general information can be found in the full report for the first half of the fiscal year 2018 (German version only), which will be available for download until September 30th 2018 on the company website (http://www.uet-group.com) under Investor Relations/ Financial Reports.
Contact:
Sebastian Schubert
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UET United Electronic Technology AG
|Frankfurter Straße 80-82
|65760 Eschborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6196-7777550
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6196-7777559
|E-mail:
|investor@uet-group.com
|Internet:
|www.uet-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBKW6
|WKN:
|A0LBKW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
728421 28.09.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc: TENDER OFFERS FOR NOTES DUE 2020,2022,2023,2024
[2018.09.14. 10:20]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG reports double-digit revenue growth in the first half of 2018
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2018 mit zweistelligen Umsatzwachstum
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erweitert Vorstand: André Marques wird CFO. Marcus Sultzer verantwortet als CRO globale Umsätze und Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Expands Executive Board: André Marques becomes CFO. Marcus Sultzer is CRO, Global Revenues and Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]