EVN AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


28.09.2018 / 10:04


1. Issuer


EVN AG, EVN Platz, 2344 Maria Enzersdorf, Austria



2. Reason for the notification


Acquisition or disposal of voting rights



3. Person subject to notification obligation


Name: EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG

City: Karlsruhe

Country: Germany



4. Name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)


EnBW Trust e.V., ein eingetragener Verein unter deutschem Recht mit Sitz in Karlsruhe, Durlacher Allee 93, 76131 Karlsruhe, Deutschland, eingetragen im Vereinsregister des Amtsgerichts Mannheim unter VR 103 737



5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached


25 September 2018



6. Total positions


















  % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 29.99% 0.00% 29.99% 179,878,402
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 32.47% 0.00% 32.47%  

 

7. Details - Notified details of the resulting situation

7.A: Voting rights attached to shares























ISIN Code Number of voting rights Number of voting rights % of voting rights % of voting rights
ISIN Code Direct (Sec. 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect (Sec. 133 BörseG 2018) Direct (Sec. 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect (Sec. 133 BörseG 2018)
AT0000741053   53,954,487   29.99%
Subtotal A   53,954,487   29.99%

 

7.B.1: Financial / Other instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 no. 1 BörseG 2018


















Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights
         
    Subtotal B.1    

 

7.B.2 Financial / Other instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 no. 2 BörseG 2018





















Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Cash Settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
      Subtotal B.2    

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.





















No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total (%)
1 EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG        
2 EnBW Trust e.V. 1 29.99%   29.99%

 

9. In case of proxy voting


Date of the general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights



10. Additional information


The following legal entities as defined by the German Securities Trading Act ("Wertpapierhandelsgesetz") hold reportable investments in EnBW AG:



46.75% of the shares in EnBW AG are held by NECKARPRI Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, which is based in Schlossplatz 4, D-70173 Stuttgart, Germany. The sole shareholder of NECKARPRI Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH is NECKARPRI GmbH, which is based in Schlossplatz 4, D-70173 Stuttgart, Germany, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the federal state of Baden-Württemberg and a corporation under public law. Accordingly, the federal state of Baden-Württemberg through NECKARPRI GmbH and the latter through NECKARPRI Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH hold an indirect investment of 46.75% in EnBW"s share capital.



46.75% of the shares in EnBW are held by OEW Energie-Beteiligungs GmbH, which is based in Friedenstraße 4, D-88212 Ravensburg, Germany. The sole shareholder of OEW Energie-Beteiligungs GmbH is Zweckverband Oberschwäbische Elektrizitätswerke which is based in Friedenstraße 4, D-88212 Ravensburg, Germany, and is a corporation under public law. Accordingly, Zweckverband Oberschwäbische Elektrizitätswerke (also) holds an indirect investment of 46.75% in EnBW"s share capital through OEW Energie-Beteiligungs GmbH.



The shareholders" agreement dated 26 July 2000, which was entered into by (i) NECKARPRI GmbH and the federal state of Baden-Württemberg on 17 February 2011 and by (ii) NECKARPRI-Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH on 5 April 2011, was dissolved on 22 December 2015. Therefore, the federal state of Baden-Württemberg and NECKARPRI GmbH, on the one hand, and Zweckverband Oberschwäbische Elektrizitätswerke, on the other hand, have not jointly exercised their direct and indirect voting rights in EnBW AG and, in turn, their indirect voting rights in EVN AG since 22 December 2015.

 



Maria Enzersdorf, 28 September 2018



Issuer: EVN AG

EVN Platz

2344 Maria Enzersdorf, Austria



Contact:

Gerald Reidinger

Head of Controlling and Investor Relations

Phone: + 43 2236 200-12698

E-mail: investor.relations@evn.at



Stefan Zach

Head of Information and Communication

Phone: +43 2236 200-12294

E-mail: stefan.zach@evn.at



Website: www.evn.at

ISIN(s): AT0000741053

Stock exchanges: Official trade in Vienna
















Language: English
Company: EVN AG

EVN Platz

2344 Maria Enzersdorf

Austria
Internet: www.evn.at





 
728499  28.09.2018 



