DGAP-PVR: EVN AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2018. szeptember 28., péntek, 10:04
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: EVN AG
1. Issuer
2. Reason for the notification
3. Person subject to notification obligation
4. Name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
6. Total positions
7. Details - Notified details of the resulting situation
7.B.1: Financial / Other instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 no. 1 BörseG 2018
7.B.2 Financial / Other instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 no. 2 BörseG 2018
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting
10. Additional information
46.75% of the shares in EnBW AG are held by NECKARPRI Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, which is based in Schlossplatz 4, D-70173 Stuttgart, Germany. The sole shareholder of NECKARPRI Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH is NECKARPRI GmbH, which is based in Schlossplatz 4, D-70173 Stuttgart, Germany, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the federal state of Baden-Württemberg and a corporation under public law. Accordingly, the federal state of Baden-Württemberg through NECKARPRI GmbH and the latter through NECKARPRI Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH hold an indirect investment of 46.75% in EnBW"s share capital.
46.75% of the shares in EnBW are held by OEW Energie-Beteiligungs GmbH, which is based in Friedenstraße 4, D-88212 Ravensburg, Germany. The sole shareholder of OEW Energie-Beteiligungs GmbH is Zweckverband Oberschwäbische Elektrizitätswerke which is based in Friedenstraße 4, D-88212 Ravensburg, Germany, and is a corporation under public law. Accordingly, Zweckverband Oberschwäbische Elektrizitätswerke (also) holds an indirect investment of 46.75% in EnBW"s share capital through OEW Energie-Beteiligungs GmbH.
The shareholders" agreement dated 26 July 2000, which was entered into by (i) NECKARPRI GmbH and the federal state of Baden-Württemberg on 17 February 2011 and by (ii) NECKARPRI-Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH on 5 April 2011, was dissolved on 22 December 2015. Therefore, the federal state of Baden-Württemberg and NECKARPRI GmbH, on the one hand, and Zweckverband Oberschwäbische Elektrizitätswerke, on the other hand, have not jointly exercised their direct and indirect voting rights in EnBW AG and, in turn, their indirect voting rights in EVN AG since 22 December 2015.
Maria Enzersdorf, 28 September 2018
Issuer: EVN AG
Contact:
Stefan Zach
Website: www.evn.at
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EVN AG
|EVN Platz
|2344 Maria Enzersdorf
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.evn.at
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
728499 28.09.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc: TENDER OFFERS FOR NOTES DUE 2020,2022,2023,2024
[2018.09.14. 10:20]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG reports double-digit revenue growth in the first half of 2018
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2018 mit zweistelligen Umsatzwachstum
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erweitert Vorstand: André Marques wird CFO. Marcus Sultzer verantwortet als CRO globale Umsätze und Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Expands Executive Board: André Marques becomes CFO. Marcus Sultzer is CRO, Global Revenues and Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]