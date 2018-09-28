

Schweizer Electronic AG: SCHWEIZER extends its Executive Board - Dr. Rolf Merte is appointed as Chief Executive Officer





28-Sep-2018





SCHWEIZER extends its Executive Board: Dr. Rolf Merte is appointed as Chief Executive Officer



Schramberg, September 28, 2018 - The Supervisory Board of Schweizer Electronic AG decided today to appoint Dr. Rolf Merte as a member of SCHWEIZER"s Executive Board for the period of five years and to designate him as the new Chairman.



In view of the huge investment in China and the forthcoming market introduction of the embedding technology Dr. Rolf Merte will make an important contribution to the successful implementation of the company strategy and together with his board colleagues Nicolas Schweizer and Marc Bunz pursue the adopted strategy of growth and internationalisation. Depending on his personal availability, Dr. Merte will start his new position as CEO of Schweizer Electronic AG latest on April 1st, 2019.



Dr. Merte studied electrical engineering at the Technical University of Berlin with special emphasis on theoretical electrical engineering and later on a focus on electrical machines and high frequency technology. After having been active in the research field for several years not only in Berlin, but also at the CERN in Switzerland as well as in Stanford, he held top management positions in various international technology companies of the automotive supply industry, the machinery and plant engineering as well as the industrial automation technology sectors for a long period of years.







About Schweizer



Schweizer Electronic AG stands for state-of-the-art technology and consultancy competence. SCHWEIZER"s premium printed circuit boards and innovative solutions and services for automotive, solar, industry and avia- tion electronics address key challenges in the areas of Power Electronics, Embedding and System Cost Re- duction. Its products are distinguished for their superior quality and their energy-saving and environmentally- friendly features. Together with its partners WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd. and Elekonta Marek GmbH & Co. KG the company offers in its division electronics cost- and production- optimised solutions for small, medium and large series. Together with its partner Infineon Technologies AG, SCHWEIZER plans to jointly tap the chip embedding market in future.



With 797 employees SCHWEIZER achieved sales of 120.9 million euro in Fiscal Year 2017 (ending Decem- ber). The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol "SCE", "ISIN DE 000515623").



