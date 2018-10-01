DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Legal Matter





Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Delaware court upholds Fresenius" termination of merger agreement with Akorn





01-Oct-2018





Delaware court upholds Fresenius" termination of merger agreement with Akorn





In the lawsuit by Akorn, Inc. against Fresenius for the consummation of the April 2017 merger agreement the Court of Chancery in the U.S. state of Delaware today ruled in favor of Fresenius. The judgment is not yet final.







Fresenius terminated the merger agreement due to Akorn"s failure to fulfill several closing conditions. An independent investigation initiated by Fresenius had revealed, among other things, material breaches of FDA data integrity requirements relating to Akorn"s operations. Akorn responded by suing in the Court of Chancery in Delaware for the consummation of the agreement.









Bad Homburg v.d.H., October 1, 2018





