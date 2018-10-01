DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Delaware court upholds Fresenius" termination of merger agreement with Akorn
2018. október 01., hétfő, 15:16
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Delaware court upholds Fresenius" termination of merger agreement with Akorn
In the lawsuit by Akorn, Inc. against Fresenius for the consummation of the April 2017 merger agreement the Court of Chancery in the U.S. state of Delaware today ruled in favor of Fresenius. The judgment is not yet final.
Fresenius terminated the merger agreement due to Akorn"s failure to fulfill several closing conditions. An independent investigation initiated by Fresenius had revealed, among other things, material breaches of FDA data integrity requirements relating to Akorn"s operations. Akorn responded by suing in the Court of Chancery in Delaware for the consummation of the agreement.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,
represented by Fresenius Management SE,
The Management Board
Bad Homburg v.d.H., October 1, 2018
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6172 608-2485
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6172 608-2488
|E-mail:
|ir-fre@fresenius.com
|Internet:
|www.fresenius.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005785604
|WKN:
|578560
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
729211 01-Oct-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc: TENDER OFFERS FOR NOTES DUE 2020,2022,2023,2024
[2018.09.14. 10:20]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG reports double-digit revenue growth in the first half of 2018
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2018 mit zweistelligen Umsatzwachstum
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erweitert Vorstand: André Marques wird CFO. Marcus Sultzer verantwortet als CRO globale Umsätze und Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Expands Executive Board: André Marques becomes CFO. Marcus Sultzer is CRO, Global Revenues and Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]