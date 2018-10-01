DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Delaware court upholds Fresenius" termination of merger agreement with Akorn

2018. október 01., hétfő, 15:16





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Legal Matter


Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Delaware court upholds Fresenius" termination of merger agreement with Akorn


01-Oct-2018 / 15:16 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Delaware court upholds Fresenius" termination of merger agreement with Akorn


In the lawsuit by Akorn, Inc. against Fresenius for the consummation of the April 2017 merger agreement the Court of Chancery in the U.S. state of Delaware today ruled in favor of Fresenius. The judgment is not yet final.

 

Fresenius terminated the merger agreement due to Akorn"s failure to fulfill several closing conditions. An independent investigation initiated by Fresenius had revealed, among other things, material breaches of FDA data integrity requirements relating to Akorn"s operations. Akorn responded by suing in the Court of Chancery in Delaware for the consummation of the agreement.


 

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,

represented by Fresenius Management SE,

The Management Board

 

Bad Homburg v.d.H., October 1, 2018







01-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Else-Kröner-Straße 1

61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6172 608-2485
Fax: +49 (0)6172 608-2488
E-mail: ir-fre@fresenius.com
Internet: www.fresenius.com
ISIN: DE0005785604
WKN: 578560
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



729211  01-Oct-2018 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=729211&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum