Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


01.10.2018 / 15:31



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Viggo
Last name(s): Nordbakk

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

NorCom Information Technology AG


b) LEI

529900GL9CBG4AOM3766 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UP37


b) Nature of the transaction

Donation of 6,722 shares from donor Viggo Nordbakk to Julia, Lisa, Gloria and Victoria Nordbakk


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-01; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: NorCom Information Technology AG

Gabelsbergerstraße 4

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.norcom.de





 
