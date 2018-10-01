DGAP-Adhoc: mybet Holding SE: Opening of insolvency proceedings

mybet Holding SE: Opening of insolvency proceedings


01-Oct-2018 / 15:35 CET/CEST


Berlin, 1 October 2018 - The local court of Charlottenburg (Berlin) has just opened insolvency proceedings (36m IN 4011/18) on the assets of mybet Holding SE (ISIN DE000A2LQ009, new shares: ISIN DE000A2LQ7F4, convertible bond 2015/2020: DE000A1X3GJ8 and 2017/2020: DE000A2G8472). Furthermore, the local court of Charlottenburg (Berlin) has just opened insolvency proceedings on the assets of ANYBET GmbH and on the assets of SWS Service GmbH, both subsidiaries of mybet Holding SE. Attorney at Law, Sascha Feies, Berlin, has each been appointed as insolvency administrator on the assets of mybet Holding SE and on the assets of the aforementioned subsidiaries.





mybet Holding SE, ISIN DE000A2LQ009, new shares: ISIN DE000A2LQ7F4, in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



Markus Peuler, member of the management board

 



mybet Holding SE

Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 32

D-10178 Berlin

Investor & Public Relations

tel +49 30 22 90 83-161

fax +49 30 22 90 83-150

E-Mail: ir@mybet.com







Language: English
Company: mybet Holding SE

Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 32

10178 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 30 22 90 83 0
Fax: +49 30 22 90 83 150
E-mail: ir@mybet.com
Internet: www.mybet-se.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQ009
WKN: A2LQ00
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
