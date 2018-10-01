DGAP-NVR: MOLOGEN AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: MOLOGEN AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement


MOLOGEN AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


01.10.2018 / 16:55


Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


MOLOGEN AG

Fabeckstraße 30

14195 Berlin

Germany

  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 01 Oct 2018

3. New total number of voting rights:

9.271.632,00














Language: English
