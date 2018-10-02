DGAP-News: AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH / Key word(s): Conference





AiCuris to participate at upcoming industry and scientific events

Wuppertal, Germany, October 2nd, 2018 - AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH, a leading company in the discovery and development of drugs targeting infectious diseases, announces today that the Company will participate at the following conferences this fall:



Meet with AiCuris at the following industry events:

Infectious Disease Week, IDWEEK 2018



October 3-5, 2018



San Francisco, CA, USA

The Company will attend this scientific conference. Hosted by the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the HIV Medicine Association and The Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, IDWEEK is one of the leading meetings about Infectious Diseases, Epidemiology and Pediatric Infectious Diseases with more than 7,000 expected visitors in 2018.

World Health Summit - 14th Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2018



October 15-18, 2018



Berlin, Germany

Nominated to showcase AiCuris with an own booth as part of the Spotlight on Innovative German Organizations, Dr. Holger Zimmermann, CEO of AiCuris will be available for meetings throughout this prestigious conference. The meeting is hosted by German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), Grand Challenges Canada, The United States Agency for International Development, Wellcome and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Expected key note speakers such as Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (World Health Organization, WHO), Bill Gates (Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) and Dr. Angela Merkel (Chancellor of Germany) will talk about how to accelerate the translation of innovation to impact to address the world"s most urgent global health and development problems.

BIO-Europe(R) 2018



November 5-7, 2018



Copenhagen, Denmark

AiCuris is pursuing an active in-licensing strategy for pre-clinical and early clinical projects in viral indications, especially in Hepatitis B and resistant breaking hospital antibiotics and will host 1on1 meetings at this event. To request a meeting with AiCuris, please sign up through the event"s partneringONE meeting system.

The 24th annual global life science partnering event is expected to bring together over 4,000 executives from 2,200+ life science companies spanning an estimated 60+ countries to engage in one-to-one partnering. For more information, please click here.



About AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH

AiCuris was founded in 2006 as a spin-off from Bayer and focuses on the discovery and development of drugs targeting infectious diseases. SANTO Holding is the Company"s majority investor. PREVYMIS(TM) (Letermovir), a first-in-class non-nucleoside cytomegalovirus (CMV) inhibitor acting via a novel mechanism of action that was licensed to MSD in 2012, is approved for use in bone marrow transplants in the EU, Switzerland, the USA, Canada and Japan for prevention of CMV infections in adult recipients of an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The Company develops drugs for the treatment of viruses such as human CMV, herpes simplex virus (HSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and adenoviruses. In the field of antibacterials, AiCuris seeks to develop innovative treatment options for life-threatening, (multidrug)-resistant hospital-treated pathogens.

For more information, please visit www.aicuris.com.

