DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Buyback





QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information





02.10.2018 / 11:58





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation

596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated

EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting



With disclosure dated September 05, 2018, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to

Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article

2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate

beginning of a second tranche of up to USD 50 million under the share

repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.



The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of

such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from

September 24, 2018 until and including September 28, 2018 amounts to

235,297 shares.



Shares were bought back as follows:



















Date

Number of Shares

Average Price

Purchased Volume



acquired

(EUR)

(EUR)

24- September

51,814

31.6900

1,641,985.66

-2018







25- September

51,286

32.0161

1,641,977.70

-2018







26- September

51,350

31.9766

1,641,998.41

-2018







27- September

51,285

32.0170

1,641,991.85

-2018







28- September

29,562

32.4737

959,987.52

-2018







Total

235,297

31.9934

7,527,941.14

































The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN

N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/

share-buyback).



The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the

framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from September

05, 2018 until and including September 28, 2018 amounts to 706,323 shares.



The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial

institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.



Venlo, 2 October 2018



Managing Board



###



Contacts:



QIAGEN



Investor Relations

John Gilardi



+49 2103 29 11711



e-mail:ir@qiagen.com



Public Relations



Dr. Thomas Theuringer



+49 2103 29 11826



e-mail:pr@qiagen.com

