Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Instone Real Estate Group AG



Baumstraße 25



45128 Essen



Germany





2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc.

Baltimore, Maryland

United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

15 Feb 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

3.82 %

0.00 %

3.82 %

36988336

Previous notification

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

NL0012757355

0

1412983

0.00 %

3.82 %

Total

1412983

3.82 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

T. Rowe Price International Funds, Inc.

%

%

%

T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund

3.82 %

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

T. Rowe Price has notified the Dutch Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) of this voting rights notification on 20 February 2018 already. The AFM was the competent supervisory authority until the cross-border conversion of the issuer to Germany took effect. An additional voting rights notification to the issuer is not provided for issuers with the home member state Netherlands. The provided publication of the voting rights notification was not carried out by the AFM. As a result, the issuer was not aware of the voting rights notification and was unable to publish it in accordance with section 40 WpHG, which is hereby done. The ISIN of the issuer"s shares was converted to DE000A2NBX80 in the context of the change of the home member state.



