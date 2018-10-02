DGAP-Adhoc: Masterflex passt Ergebnisprognose 2018 an

02.10.2018


Gelsenkirchen, 2. Oktober 2018 - Die Masterflex SE passt ihre Erwartungen für die Ertragsentwicklung im Gesamtjahr 2018 auf eine EBIT-Marge von 8 % bis 9 %, abhängig von der Umsatzentwicklung in den verbleibenden Monaten 2018, an. Bisher war es das Ziel von Masterflex, die EBIT-Marge des Vorjahres von 9,5 % zu bestätigen.


Die Gründe liegen insbesondere in einer zeitlich verzögerten Umsatzrealisierung auf Basis der ungebrochen guten Auftragslage. Ein hoher Krankenstand insbesondere in der ersten Jahreshälfte verhinderte, dass die Umsatzentwicklung und damit auch die Ertragsentwicklung mit der Auftragslage Schritt halten konnten. Ergriffene Maßnahmen wie Zusatzschichten, Sonn- und Feiertagsarbeit sowie weiterer Personalaufbau zeigten noch nicht in vollem Umfang ihre positive Wirkung. Auf Grundlage der Ergebnisse im Monat September erwartet Masterflex, dass es in den verbleibenden drei Monaten 2018 nicht mehr gelingen wird, die Ergebnislücke vollständig zu schließen.

