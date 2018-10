DGAP-Ad-hoc: Masterflex SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





Masterflex adjusts earnings forecast 2018





02-Oct-2018 / 15:30 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Masterflex adjusts earnings forecast 2018





Gelsenkirchen, 2 October 2018 - Masterflex SE is adjusting its expectations for the earnings development in 2018 as a whole to an EBIT margin of 8% to 9%, depending on the revenue development in the remaining months of 2018. Masterflex"s previous target was to confirm the previous year"s EBIT margin of 9.5%.





This is due in particular to a delay in revenue recognition based on the unbroken good order situation. A high level of sick leave, particularly in the first half of the year, prevented the revenue trend and thus also the earnings trend from keeping pace with the order situation. Measures taken, such as additional shifts, Sunday and public holiday work and further staff expansion, did not yet fully show their positive effects. On the basis of the results for September, Masterflex expects that it will not be possible to close the earnings gap completely in the remaining three months of 2018.



Contact: Frank Ostermair/Linh Chung, Better Orange IR & HV AG, Phone: 49 89 88 96 906 14, E-mail: frank.ostermair@better-orange.de

















02-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de