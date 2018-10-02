







exceet Group SE: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen





02.10.2018 / 16:02







Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

a)

Name

White Elephant S.à.r.l., c/o nav AXX S.A.,



17, rue de Flaxweiler



L-6776 Grevenmacher, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, RCS



kontrolliert von Klaus Röhrig und Florian Schuhbauer

2

Grund der Meldung

a)

Position/Status

Klaus Röhrig: Verwaltungsratspräsident



Florian Schuhbauer: Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats

b)

Erstmeldung/Berichtigung

Erstmeldung

3

Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht

a)

Name

Exceet Group SE

b)

LEI

391200TZVOLI3RYBWS74





4

Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften: Dieser Abschnitt ist zu wiederholen für i) jede Art von Instrument, ii) jede Art von Geschäft, iii) jedes Datum und iv) jeden Platz, an dem Geschäfte getätigt wurden

a)

Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments





Kennung

Aktien



ISIN LU 0472835155

b)

Art des Geschäfts

Kauf von Aktien

c)

Preis(e) und Volumen



Preis(e) Volumen





6.258 EUR 98.876.40 EUR



d)

Aggregierte Informationen





Aggregiertes Volumen





Preis





98.876.40 EUR





6.258 EUR

e)

Datum des Geschäfts

2018-09-28 +2:00

f)

Ort des Geschäfts

XETRA



























