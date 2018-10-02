DGAP-DD: exceet Group SE deutsch

exceet Group SE: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen


02.10.2018 / 16:02



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































  Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen
a) Name White Elephant S.à.r.l., c/o nav AXX S.A.,

17, rue de Flaxweiler

L-6776 Grevenmacher, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, RCS

kontrolliert von Klaus Röhrig und Florian Schuhbauer
2 Grund der Meldung
a) Position/Status Klaus Röhrig: Verwaltungsratspräsident

Florian Schuhbauer: Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats
b) Erstmeldung/Berichtigung Erstmeldung
3 Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht
a) Name Exceet Group SE
b) LEI 391200TZVOLI3RYBWS74

 
4 Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften: Dieser Abschnitt ist zu wiederholen für i) jede Art von Instrument, ii) jede Art von Geschäft, iii) jedes Datum und iv) jeden Platz, an dem Geschäfte getätigt wurden
a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments


Kennung		 Aktien

ISIN LU 0472835155
b) Art des Geschäfts Kauf von Aktien
c) Preis(e) und Volumen
Preis(e)                      Volumen



6.258 EUR                   98.876.40 EUR
d) Aggregierte Informationen


Aggregiertes Volumen


Preis

98.876.40 EUR


6.258 EUR
e) Datum des Geschäfts 2018-09-28 +2:00
f) Ort des Geschäfts XETRA













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: exceet Group SE

17, rue de Flaxweiler

6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg
Internet: www.exceet.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



45179  02.10.2018 


