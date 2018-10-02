DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





CompuGroup Medical strengthens its leadership

The Supervisory Board of CompuGroup Medical SE (CGM) has today created two Executive Board positions for the outpatient and inpatient healthcare sectors. Dr. Ralph Körfgen (board member for the outpatient sector) and Hannes Reichl (board member for the inpatient sector) were appointed as additional members of the Executive Board.

Dr. Ralph Körfgen will head doctor, dental and pharmacy information systems worldwide. The strategic and operational leadership of these business areas has so far been handled by Frank Gotthardt, the company founder and CEO.

Hannes Reichl will head the hospital information systems segment as well as the laboratory information systems business, where all CGM"s global activities for inpatient facilities (hospitals, rehabilitation and nursing homes, laboratories) are bundled. He has until now been responsible for the same activities as segment manager below the Executive Board level.

"This is a particularly important and big step on our way to strong growth and success," says Frank Gotthardt. "Following the tremendous development and successful internationalization of recent years, today"s doctor, dental and pharmacy information systems are generating high revenues for the Group. This is the reason for the creation of a separate board position to provide leadership with an entrepreneurial personality and to guide these businesses with expertise and a high level of commitment. And above all, to capture the great growth opportunities we see for the coming years. That"s what the Supervisory Board and I trust Dr. Ralph Körfgen to do.

And I am very happy to see the leadership of the inpatient sector in the proven hands of Hannes Reichl, who in recent years has created the basis for outstanding growth opportunities in the international HIS market. We have by now developed a completely new CGM Medical Cloud technology. Our new groundbreaking products CGM Clinical and CGM Health Alliance are based on this technology and we will continue to deliver tremendous advances in both utility and user experience with a strong expansion path worldwide to benefit inpatient facilities and patients."

"The strengthening of the Executive Board is also a response to the significantly larger growth opportunities we now see in the e-health sector and it enables us to act on our broad business development agenda in a focused and effective manner" says Klaus Esser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Dr. Ralph Körfgen and Hannes Reichl take over their new functions on 01.11.2018.



About Dr. Ralf Körfgen



Dr. Ralph Körfgen studied Business Administration at the University of Münster. In the management consultancy Roland Berger & Partner, he focused on tapping growth potential in various industries. In Deutsche Bahn AG he held various positions, including Head of Corporate Development and CEO of Deutsch Bahn Sales Corporation. In these positions, he was responsible for the largest digital distribution platforms in the European mobility market. Dr. Körfgen has extensive experience in the development of international markets and the growth of digital business models.

About Hannes Reichl



Hannes Reichl has been Senior Vice President in CGM with responsibility for the HIS segment (Hospital Information Systems) and LAB business (Laboratory Information Systems) since May 2016. From 2009 he successfully built and developed the former CGM region Central Eastern Europe (CEE) and Middle East. His focus was on operational management, strategic business development and the integration of acquired companies. After completing his studies informatics and management in 1998, Hannes Reichl worked for several Austrian companies, all of which are now part of CompuGroup Medical. Since joining CGM in 2007, he has held various management positions in the doctors" software, LAB and hospital business, including the management of Systema Austria (now CGM Clinical Austria).

About CompuGroup Medical SE



CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading eHealth companies in the world. With a revenue base of more than EUR 580 million in 2017, its software products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities in doctors" offices, pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals. Its information services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient healthcare. CompuGroup Medical"s services are based on a unique customer base of more than 1 million users, including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other service providers in inpatient and outpatient facilities. With locations in 19 countries and products in 55 countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the eHealth company with one of the highest coverage among eHealth service providers. Approximately 4,600 highly qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.