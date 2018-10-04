







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

dkam GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Dirk-Hilmar

Last name(s):

Kraus

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

YOC AG





b) LEI

391200YTK6VMV8JTZV90



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005932735





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

3.65 EUR





43752.50 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

3.6500 EUR





43752.5000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-09-28; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



