DGAP-DD: YOC AG english

2018. október 04., csütörtök, 10:51








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


04.10.2018 / 10:50



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: dkam GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Dirk-Hilmar
Last name(s): Kraus
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

YOC AG


b) LEI

391200YTK6VMV8JTZV90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005932735


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
3.65 EUR 43752.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
3.6500 EUR 43752.5000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-09-28; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














04.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: YOC AG

Greifswalder Str. 212

10405 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.yoc.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



45203  04.10.2018 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum