DGAP-News: MOLOGEN presenting final results from the randomized phase II IMPULSE study at ESMO 2018
2018. október 04., csütörtök, 11:08
DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Conference
PRESS RELEASE N 22/2018 of 04 October 2018
Berlin, 04 October 2018 - The biopharmaceutical company MOLOGEN AG will present a poster at the ESMO 2018 Congress (EUROPEAN SOCIETY FOR MEDICAL ONCOLOGY) in Munich, Germany (19 - 23 October 2018). The poster is featuring final data of the exploratory phase II IMPULSE study in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). Additionally, these data are also being published in the high-ranking, peer-reviewed journal of the European Society of Medical Oncology: Annals of Oncology.
For more information on ESMO 2018 please visit the website: https://www.esmo.org
The immunotherapeutic agent lefitolimod is the Company"s lead compound and is currently being investigated in a pivotal trial. It is regarded as the best-in-class TLR9 agonist. Treatment with lefitolimod triggers a broad and strong activation of the immune system. On account of this mode of action, lefitolimod could potentially be used in various indications. Lefitolimod is currently being developed within the framework of a pivotal study for first line maintenance therapy for colorectal cancer. Key data of the phase II IMPULSE study in small cell lung cancer have been announced in April 2017, and the final analysis in the first quarter 2018 confirmed the data. Furthermore, data from the extension phase of the TEACH study in HIV have also been published in 2017. In addition, lefitolimod is currently being investigated in a phase I combination study with the checkpoint inhibitor ipilimumab (Yervoy(R)) in various cancer indications.
MOLOGEN AG is a publicly listed Company, headquartered in Berlin. The shares (ISIN, DE000A2LQ900/SIN: A2L Q90) are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.
Contact
Note about risk for future predictions
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MOLOGEN AG
|Fabeckstraße 30
|14195 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 / 841788-0
|Fax:
|030 / 841788-50
|E-mail:
|presse@mologen.com
|Internet:
|www.mologen.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ900
|WKN:
|A2LQ90
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
730181 04.10.2018
