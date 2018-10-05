DGAP-DD: KROMI Logistik AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


05.10.2018 / 14:06



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Bellgardt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KROMI Logistik AG


b) LEI

529900L3GACMYY4MMX62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KFUJ5


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
10.90 EUR 32700.00 EUR
10.90 EUR 21800.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
10.90 EUR 54500.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-04; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: KROMI Logistik AG

Tarpenring 11

22419 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.kromi.de





 
