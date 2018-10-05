DGAP-PVR: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2018. október 05., péntek, 14:24





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: STADA Arzneimittel AG


STADA Arzneimittel AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


05.10.2018 / 14:24


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


STADA Arzneimittel AG

Stadastraße 2-18

61118 Bad Vilbel

Germany

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:
Bain Capital Investors, LLC Wilmington, Delaware
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Nidda Healthcare GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

28 Sep 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 65.31 % 12.06 % 77.38 % 62342440
Previous notification 64.50 % 0 % 64.50 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007251803
40716344 % 65.31 %
Total 40716344 65.31 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG














Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Tender under domination and profit and loss transfer agreement 15.10.2018
300 0.0005 %
    Total 300 0.0005 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Irrevocable / purchase option

Physical 7521209 12.06 %
      Total 7521209 12.06 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:















































































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Bain Capital Investors, LLC % % %
Bain Capital Partners Europe IV, L.P. % % %
Bain Capital Europe Fund IV, L.P. % % %
Universe Luxembourg S.C.A. % % %
Nidda Topco S.à r.l. % % %
Nidda Midco S.à r.l % % %
Nidda German Topco GmbH % % %
Nidda German Midco GmbH % % %
Nidda BondCo GmbH % % %
Nidda Healthcare Holding GmbH % % %
Nidda Healthcare GmbH 65.31 % 12.06 % 77.38 %
 


Bain Capital Investors, LLC % % %
Bain Capital Partners Europe IV, L.P. % % %
Bain Capital Europe Fund IV, L.P. % % %
Universe Luxembourg GP S.à r.l. % % %
Universe Luxembourg S.C.A. % % %
Nidda Topco S.à r.l % % %
Nidda Midco S.à r.l % % %
Nidda German Topco GmbH % % %
Nidda German Midco GmbH % % %
Nidda BondCo GmbH % % %
Nidda Healthcare Holding GmbH % % %
Nidda Healthcare GmbH 65.31 % 12.06 % 77.38 %
 


Bain Capital Investors, LLC % % %
Bain Capital Partners XI, L.P. % % %
Bain Capital Fund XI, L.P. % % %
Universe Luxembourg S.C.A. % % %
Nidda Topco S.à r.l. % % %
Nidda Midco S.à r.l % % %
Nidda German Topco GmbH % % %
Nidda German Midco GmbH % % %
Nidda BondCo GmbH % % %
Nidda Healthcare Holding GmbH % % %
Nidda Healthcare GmbH 65.31 % 12.06 % 77.38 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 














05.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG

Stadastraße 2-18

61118 Bad Vilbel

Germany
Internet: www.stada.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




730637  05.10.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=730637&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum