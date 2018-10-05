

05.10.2018 / 14:30





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



STADA Arzneimittel AG



Stadastraße 2-18



61118 Bad Vilbel



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Cinven Capital Management (VI) General Partner Limited

Saint Peter Port, Guernsey

Channel Islands



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Nidda Healthcare GmbH





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

28 Sep 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

65.31 %

12.06 %

77.38 %

62342440

Previous notification

64.50 %

0 %

64.50 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007251803



40716344

%

65.31 %

Total

40716344

65.31 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Tender under domination and profit and loss transfer agreement

15.10.2018



300

0.0005 %





Total

300

0.0005 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Irrevocable / purchase option





Physical

7521209

12.06 %







Total

7521209

12.06 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Cinven Capital Management (VI) General Partner Limited

%

%

%

Cinven Capital Management (VI) Limited Partnership Incorporated

%

%

%

Sixth Cinven Fund (No. 1) Limited Partnership

%

%

%

Ciddan S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Nidda Topco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Nidda Midco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Nidda German Topco GmbH

%

%

%

Nidda German Midco GmbH

%

%

%

Nidda BondCo GmbH

%

%

%

Nidda Healthcare Holding GmbH

%

%

%

Nidda Healthcare GmbH

65.31 %

12,06 %

77.38 %









9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:





