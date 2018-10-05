DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Temporary interruption of forest clearance in Hambach negatively affects EBITDA as of 2019 in the range of a low three digit million Euro amount per year
2018. október 05., péntek, 14:54
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Essen, 5 October 2018
The Higher Administrative Court Münster today abolished the immediate enforcement of the forest clearance as permitted by the main operation plan 2018-2020 for the lignite opencast mine in Hambach. A final decision on the further forest clearance will now be issued later in the main proceedings. Possibly, such final decision will only be reached by the end of 2020 and RWE will only be allowed to resume the forest clearance thereafter. As a result, as of 2019 the EBITDA of the segment Lignite & Nuclear will be negatively affected in the range of a low three digit million Euro amount per year.
Disclosed by Dr. Ulrich Rust, General Counsel
