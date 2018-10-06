DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: METRO AG


METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


05.10.2018 / 16:28


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


METRO AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Dusseldorf

Germany

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Condition precedent satisfied in relation to financial instruments.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Daniel Křetínský,
Date of birth: 09 Jul 1975

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

EP Global Commerce GmbH, EP Global Commerce II GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

04 Oct 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 10.91 % 20.59 % 31.50 % 360121736
Previous notification 3.61 % 27.89 % 31.50 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000BFB0019
39288887 % 10.91 %
Total 39288887 10.91 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call option 31.03.2019 n/a 54726393 15.20 %
    Total 54726393 15.20 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
























Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Option 27.06.2019 n/a Physical 19410956 5.39 %
Put Option 04.07.2019 n/a Physical 19410956 5.39 %
      Total 19410956 5.39 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:






























Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Daniel Křetínský % % %
EP Global Commerce a.s. % % %
EP Global Commerce GmbH 7.30 % 15.20 % 22.50 %
 


Daniel Křetínský % % %
EP Global Commerce a.s. % % %
EP Global Commerce II GmbH 3.61 % 5.39 % 9.00 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Call option and put option (nos. 1 and 2 of 7.b.2) relate to the same shares. Since the put option can only be exercised - suject to the relevant conditions precedent - in case the call option has not been exercised, both options are alternative to each other and the underlying shares will not be aggregated. 














Language: English
Company: METRO AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Dusseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.metroag.de





 
