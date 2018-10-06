

Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



METRO AG



Metro-Straße 1



40235 Dusseldorf



Germany





2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Condition precedent satisfied in relation to financial instruments.



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Mr Patrik Tkáč,

Date of birth: 03 Jun 1973





4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

EP Global Commerce GmbH, EP Global Commerce II GmbH





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

04 Oct 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

10.91 %

20.59 %

31.50 %

360121736

Previous notification

3.61 %

27.89 %

31.50 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000BFB0019



39288887

%

10.91 %

Total

39288887

10.91 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Call option

31.03.2019

n/a

54726393

15.20 %





Total

54726393

15.20 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Call Option

27.06.2019

n/a

Physical

19410956

5.39 %

Put Option

04.07.2019

n/a

Physical

19410956

5.39 %







Total

19410956

5.39 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Patrik Tkáč

%

%

%

Bermon94 a.s.

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce a.s.

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce GmbH

7.30 %

15.20 %

22.50 %









Patrik Tkáč

%

%

%

Bermon94 a.s.

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce a.s.

%

%

%

EP Global Commerce II GmbH

3.61 %

5.39 %

9.00 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Call option and put option (nos. 1 and 2 of 7.b.2) relate to the same shares. Since the put option can only be exercised - suject to the relevant conditions precedent - in case the call option has not been exercised, both options are alternative to each other and the underlying share will not be aggregated.





