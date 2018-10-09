DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 110th Interim Reporting





Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information





08.10.2018 / 12:00





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 110th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 1 October 2018 until and including 7 October 2018,

a number of 2,037,740 shares were bought back within the framework of the

share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016, Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation

(EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February 2016.



Shares were bought back as follows:















Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in

Weighted average price



shares



1/10/2018

350,000

110.62921

2/10/2018

539,987

107.33182

3/10/2018

-

-

4/10/2018

568,655

106.77922

5/10/2018

579,098

106.22114



























The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and

including 7 October 2018 amounts to 25,725,858 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by

a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares

are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 8 October 2018



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board

