DGAP-AFR: CONSUS Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. október 08., hétfő, 12:16





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CONSUS Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


CONSUS Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


08.10.2018 / 12:16


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


CONSUS Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: October 10, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: October 10, 2018
German: https://www.consus.ag/investors/financial_reports#slide2
English: https://www.consus.ag/EN/investors/financial_reports#slide2














08.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CONSUS Real Estate AG

Kurfürstendamm 188-189

10707 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.consus.ag





 
End of News DGAP News Service




731165  08.10.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=731165&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum