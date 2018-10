DGAP-News: Westwing Group AG / Key word(s): IPO





- Issue price of EUR 26 per share

- Expected gross proceeds of approximately EUR 132 million, assuming full exercise of primary Greenshoe option

- First day of trading expected on October 9, 2018

Munich, October 8, 2018. Westwing Group AG ("Westwing" or the "Company"), the leader in inspiration-based Home & Living eCommerce in Europe, set the final offer price for the shares in the planned initial public offering ("IPO") at EUR 26 per share. As announced on October 4, 2018, the offer period was shortened due to strong investor demand for Westwing shares.

A total of 5,060,000 shares, of which 660,000 shares are considered to cover over-allotments, were placed in the IPO. Assuming full exercise of the primary Greenshoe option, gross proceeds will amount to approximately EUR 132 million. Assuming no exercise of the primary Greenshoe option, gross proceeds will amount to approximately EUR 114 million. All proceeds will solely accrue to the Company. The Company intends to use these proceeds primarily for investments in the technology platform and customer experience and to drive international market growth. A part of the proceeds from the offering will also be used for the repayment of debt.

Stefan Smalla, Founder & CEO, said: "We have successfully attracted the right mix of different investors for our share who have a long-term interest in our unique business model. Based on the additional funds from the IPO we will continue our growth path. On our road ahead as a listed company, we plan to further strengthen our position as the European go-to-brand for Home & Living eCommerce."

On October 9, 2018, the shares of the Company are expected to start trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) under the International Security Identification Number (ISIN) DE000A2N4H07, the German Securities Code (WKN) A2N4H0 and the Ticker Symbol WEW.

The lock-up period in connection with the offering will last 24 months for the members of Westwing"s management board and 180 days for existing investors and the Company.

Berenberg and Citigroup act as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.



About Westwing





Westwing is the leading brand and platform in Home and Living eCommerce in Europe with EUR 220m[1] of revenue in 2017. Through its "shoppable magazine", Westwing inspires its loyal, mostly female customers with a curated product selection and combines that with gorgeous content. With unparalleled loyalty, Westwing is generating 85% of sales from customers who visit the company"s sites and apps on average 100 times per year. Westwing"s mission is: To inspire and make every home a beautiful home. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Munich. It is active in eleven European countries.



[1] Excluding discontinued entities of Brazil, Russia, Kazakhstan.