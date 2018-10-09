DGAP-Adhoc: blockescence plc:
2018. október 08., hétfő, 22:15
DGAP-Ad-hoc: blockescence plc / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The bond is expected to be issued on October 11, 2018 with a term of four years (2018-2022). It bears interest with an annual coupon of 7.75% over the 3-month EURIBOR rate (minimum 0%), which is paid quarterly in arrears. It is planned to include the bond in trading on both NASDAQ Stockholm and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Open Market) under ISIN SE0011614445. Pareto Securities AB, Stockholm, acted as Sole Bookrunner for the bond issue.
cometis AG
blockescence plc
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|blockescence plc
|St. Christopher Street 168
|VLT 1467 Valletta
|Malta
|Phone:
|+356 21 22 7553
|Fax:
|+356 21 22 7667
|E-mail:
|info@blockescence.com
|Internet:
|www.blockescence.com
|ISIN:
|MT0000580101
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board); Malta
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
731391 08-Oct-2018 CET/CEST
