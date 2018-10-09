DGAP-Ad-hoc: blockescence plc / Key word(s): Issue of Debt





blockescence plc:





08-Oct-2018 / 22:15 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014



blockescence plc: Portfolio company gamigo AG successfully places bond of EUR 32 million



Valletta, October 8, 2018: blockescence plc"s (WKN: MT0000580101; Symbol: BCK, "blockescence") portfolio company gamigo AG has placed a senior secured bond of EUR 32 million with an increase option to a total of up to EUR 50 million. The proceeds from the issue will be used to finance organic as well as M&A based growth, refinance existing debt and for other general corporate purposes. In the private placement, the bond was placed after a short bookbuilding process with qualified European institutional investors. The issue price is 100% of the nominal amount. The corporate bond is a.o. secured by the pledging of shares of gamigo"s subsidiaries gamigo Publishing GmbH and ElbSpree media Holding GmbH, as well as pledging of the trademarks "Fiesta", "Last Chaos", "Deutschland Spielt" and "Desert Operations" held by Group companies. Furthermore, the bond conditions provide for a payout limit at the expense of gamigo AG.

The bond is expected to be issued on October 11, 2018 with a term of four years (2018-2022). It bears interest with an annual coupon of 7.75% over the 3-month EURIBOR rate (minimum 0%), which is paid quarterly in arrears. It is planned to include the bond in trading on both NASDAQ Stockholm and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Open Market) under ISIN SE0011614445. Pareto Securities AB, Stockholm, acted as Sole Bookrunner for the bond issue.



About blockescence plc:



blockescence is one of the first investment firms that focuses on using new technologies, e.g. Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT or blockchain technology), to create value in its own portfolio companies. blockescence implements these technologies in real, traditional industries, which can be disrupted by it, and follows a "buy, improve & sell" strategy. It is based in Valletta (Malta), has subsidiaries in Switzerland and Germany and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as well as on XETRA.



For further information please contact:

cometis AG



Maximilian Franz



Phone: +49 611 205 855-22



Email: investor.relations@blockescence.com



Issuer:

blockescence plc



St. Christopher Street 168



Valletta VLT 1467



Malta



Email: info@blockescence.com



Web-Page: www.blockescence.com