DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Preliminary results for the past financial year 2017/18; earnings below expectations
2018. október 08., hétfő, 23:46
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CECONOMY AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Based on preliminary figures, CECONOMY AG (CECONOMY) expects for the past financial year 2017/18 an EBITDA of around EUR630 million (comparative previous-year figure: EUR714 million before special items) and an EBIT of around EUR400 million (comparative previous-year figure: EUR494 million before special items), both not taking into account the earnings contributions from the investment in Fnac Darty S.A.
This is below the adjusted outlook for the past financial year 2017/18 published on 18 September 2018, which provided for an EBITDA between EUR680 million and EUR710 million and an EBIT between EUR460 million and EUR490 million.
This deviation is attributable to significantly lower than expected operating earnings contributions at MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group at the end of the financial year 2017/18.
CECONOMY expects sales to grow by approx. 0.2 per cent adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes.
On the Group level, the change in net working capital (NWC) is likely to be better compared to the respective prior-year period.
The forecast was adjusted for currency effects and before portfolio changes.
All figures reported herein are preliminary and unaudited. Full financial disclosure for the past financial year 2017/18 will be published on 19 December 2018 at 07:00 am CET. The trading statement will be published on 25 October 2018 at 07:00 am CEST.
Financial ratios: Further background regarding the financial ratios referred to may be found on pages 49 to 52 of the annual report for the financial year 2016/17 published on the company"s homepage, accessible via the following link:
https://www.ceconomy.de/media/ceconomy_annnual_report_2016_17.pdf
Person making the notification: Sebastian Kauffmann, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|Benrather Straße 18-20
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7223
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7005
|E-mail:
|sebastian.kauffmann@ceconomy.de
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|WKN:
|725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
731405 08-Oct-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc: TENDER OFFERS FOR NOTES DUE 2020,2022,2023,2024
[2018.09.14. 10:20]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG reports double-digit revenue growth in the first half of 2018
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2018 mit zweistelligen Umsatzwachstum
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erweitert Vorstand: André Marques wird CFO. Marcus Sultzer verantwortet als CRO globale Umsätze und Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Expands Executive Board: André Marques becomes CFO. Marcus Sultzer is CRO, Global Revenues and Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]