Frankfurt am Main, 8 October 2018



In the period from 01 October 2018 to, and including, 05 October 2018,

Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 84,218 shares within the framework

of its ongoing share buy-back program which had been announced by the

announcement of 8 August 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Shares(Number) Average-price(EUR)



1-Oct-18 34,285 EUR115.48



2-Oct-18 12,682 EUR115.68



4-Oct-18 11,998 EUR116.04



5-Oct-18 25,253 EUR116.46



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since 13 August 2018 through, and including, 05 October 2018

amounts to 913,485 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution

that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse

(www.deutsche-boerse.com).

