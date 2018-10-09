DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2019
German: https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/
English: https://www.dbag.com/investor-relations/publications/














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Börsenstrasse 1

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dbag.de





 
