Deutsche Beteiligungs AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: February 07, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: February 07, 2019

German: https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/

English: https://www.dbag.com/investor-relations/publications/





