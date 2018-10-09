DGAP-DD: CANCOM SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Volk

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CANCOM SE


b) LEI

391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005419105


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
35.2048 EUR 88012.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
35.2048 EUR 88012.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-10-09; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE

Erika-Mann-Straße 69

80636 Munich

Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de





 
