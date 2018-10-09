





Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name



Name: Bernd Geske



2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status



Position:

Member of the supervisory board







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & KGaA



b) LEI



529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44







4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type:

Share

Description:

ISIN: DE0005493092







b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Currency

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR

7,875

189,00

EUR

7,88

1055,92

EUR

7,88

1993,64

EUR

7,88

1993,64

EUR

7,88

2182,76

EUR

7,89

3945,00

EUR

7,895

4263,30

EUR

7,895

5526,50

EUR

7,895

4358,04

EUR

7,895

2510,61

EUR

7,895

1910,59

EUR

7,895

1168,46

EUR

7,90

23700,00

EUR

7,90

3594,50

EUR

7,91

1882,58

EUR

7,91

1186,50

EUR

7,91

1186,50

EUR

7,91

917,56

EUR

7,91

450,87

EUR

7,91

1186,50

EUR

7,91

3148,18

EUR

7,91

1186,50

EUR

7,91

1186,50

EUR

7,935

1912,34

EUR

7,935

2198,00

EUR

7,935

238,05

EUR

7,95

230,55

EUR

7,95

111,30

EUR

7,95

1876,20

EUR

7,95

18682,50

EUR

7,95

2949,45

EUR

7,965

3974,54

EUR

7,965

3974,54

EUR

7,965

2166,48

EUR

7,965

517,73

EUR

7,985

10500,28

EUR

7,985

2076,10

EUR

7,985

3393,63

EUR

7,965

1290,33

EUR

7,975

2209,08

EUR

7,97

31,88

EUR

7,97

2024,38

EUR

7,97

1952,65

EUR

7,975

5853,65

EUR

7,96

6208,80

EUR

7,96

1886,52

EUR

7,96

2817,84

EUR

7,96

7211,76

EUR

7,96

1663,64







d) Aggregated information



Price

Aggregated volume

7,9338 EUR

158.676,00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction



2018-10-08 UTC+2



f) Place of the transaction



Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR





