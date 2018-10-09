DGAP-DD: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA english

2018. október 09., kedd, 18:07








Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


09.10.2018 / 18:06



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


 



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name



Name: Bernd Geske



2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the supervisory board

 

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & KGaA



b) LEI



529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44



 



4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code







Type: Share
Description: ISIN: DE0005493092

 

b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition



c) Price(s) and volume(s)

























































































































































Currency Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR 7,875 189,00
EUR 7,88 1055,92
EUR 7,88 1993,64
EUR 7,88 1993,64
EUR 7,88 2182,76
EUR 7,89 3945,00
EUR 7,895 4263,30
EUR 7,895 5526,50
EUR 7,895 4358,04
EUR 7,895 2510,61
EUR 7,895 1910,59
EUR 7,895 1168,46
EUR 7,90 23700,00
EUR 7,90 3594,50
EUR 7,91 1882,58
EUR 7,91 1186,50
EUR 7,91 1186,50
EUR 7,91 917,56
EUR 7,91 450,87
EUR 7,91 1186,50
EUR 7,91 3148,18
EUR 7,91 1186,50
EUR 7,91 1186,50
EUR 7,935 1912,34
EUR 7,935 2198,00
EUR 7,935 238,05
EUR 7,95 230,55
EUR 7,95 111,30
EUR 7,95 1876,20
EUR 7,95 18682,50
EUR 7,95 2949,45
EUR 7,965 3974,54
EUR 7,965 3974,54
EUR 7,965 2166,48
EUR 7,965 517,73
EUR 7,985 10500,28
EUR 7,985 2076,10
EUR 7,985 3393,63
EUR 7,965 1290,33
EUR 7,975 2209,08
EUR 7,97 31,88
EUR 7,97 2024,38
EUR 7,97 1952,65
EUR 7,975 5853,65
EUR 7,96 6208,80
EUR 7,96 1886,52
EUR 7,96 2817,84
EUR 7,96 7211,76
EUR 7,96 1663,64

 

d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
7,9338 EUR 158.676,00 EUR

 

e) Date of the transaction



2018-10-08 UTC+2



f) Place of the transaction







Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR













09.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



45283  09.10.2018 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum