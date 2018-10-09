

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec AG





Evotec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





09.10.2018 / 18:13





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Evotec AG



Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7



22419 Hamburg



Germany





2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Wilmington, DE

United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

03 Oct 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

2.86 %

1.70 %

4.56 %

147583958

Previous notification

3.70 %

1.70 %

5.40 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0005664809



4222359

%

2.86 %

Total

4222359

2.86 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Securities Lending

Open



1694821

1.15 %





Total

1694821

1.15 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Swaps

09.10.2018 to 31.12.2030



Cash

431129

0.29 %

Call Warrants

09.10.2018 to 31.12.2030



Cash

193143

0.13 %

Put Warrants

20.12.2019 to 31.12.2030



Cash

183000

0.12 %







Total

807272

0.55 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs International

%

%

%









The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

%

%

%









The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GSAM Holdings LLC

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings, L.L.C.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.

%

%

%









The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GMBH

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:





holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

























