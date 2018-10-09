DGAP-PVR: Evotec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2018. október 09., kedd, 18:13





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec AG


Evotec AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


09.10.2018 / 18:13


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Evotec AG

Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7

22419 Hamburg

Germany

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Wilmington, DE
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

03 Oct 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 2.86 % 1.70 % 4.56 % 147583958
Previous notification 3.70 % 1.70 % 5.40 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005664809
4222359 % 2.86 %
Total 4222359 2.86 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG














Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Securities Lending Open
1694821 1.15 %
    Total 1694821 1.15 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG



























Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps 09.10.2018 to 31.12.2030
Cash 431129 0.29 %
Call Warrants 09.10.2018 to 31.12.2030
Cash 193143 0.13 %
Put Warrants 20.12.2019 to 31.12.2030
Cash 183000 0.12 %
      Total 807272 0.55 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:




























































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings, L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd. % % %
 


The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GMBH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 














09.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Evotec AG

Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7

22419 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




731751  09.10.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=731751&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum