DGAP-Adhoc: AKASOL AG: AKASOL AG wins strategically important order in the field of charging infrastructure for e-mobility applications
2018. október 10., szerda, 07:21
DGAP-Ad-hoc: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Disclosure of insider information according to Article 17 MAR of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Darmstadt, October 10, 2018 - AKASOL AG ("AKASOL"; ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9), a leading German producer of high-performance lithium-ion battery systems for buses, commercial, rail and industrial vehicles, ships and stationary applications, has received the largest order in company history in the field of charging infrastructure with energy storage devices for e-mobility applications.
The customer is a large, leading German automotive and commercial vehicle manufacturer, not previously part of the company"s customer portfolio. AKASOL will supply battery-supported, self-sufficient quick-charging stations for e-mobility applications to be set up as charging infrastructure in a regionally limited pilot project. The order amounts to a mid-single-digit million-euro value. The project is currently being launched and is expected to run until mid-2019. Following this project, the contract partners will examine the large-scale international application of the new quick-charging technology.
The forecast from the Management Board of AKASOL AG remains unchanged for fiscal year 2018, expecting sales of EUR 22 million to EUR 24 million.
cometis AG, Georg Grießmann
Phone: +49 - (0)611 - 20 58 55 61 | Email: griessmann@cometis.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AKASOL AG
|Landwehrstrasse 55
|64293 Darmstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6151/800 500
|E-mail:
|info@akasol.com
|Internet:
|www.akasol.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2JNWZ9
|WKN:
|A2JNWZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
731915 10-Oct-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc: TENDER OFFERS FOR NOTES DUE 2020,2022,2023,2024
[2018.09.14. 10:20]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG reports double-digit revenue growth in the first half of 2018
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2018 mit zweistelligen Umsatzwachstum
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erweitert Vorstand: André Marques wird CFO. Marcus Sultzer verantwortet als CRO globale Umsätze und Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Expands Executive Board: André Marques becomes CFO. Marcus Sultzer is CRO, Global Revenues and Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]