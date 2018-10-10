DGAP-Adhoc: AKASOL AG: AKASOL AG wins strategically important order in the field of charging infrastructure for e-mobility applications

Darmstadt, October 10, 2018 - AKASOL AG ("AKASOL"; ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9), a leading German producer of high-performance lithium-ion battery systems for buses, commercial, rail and industrial vehicles, ships and stationary applications, has received the largest order in company history in the field of charging infrastructure with energy storage devices for e-mobility applications.



The customer is a large, leading German automotive and commercial vehicle manufacturer, not previously part of the company"s customer portfolio. AKASOL will supply battery-supported, self-sufficient quick-charging stations for e-mobility applications to be set up as charging infrastructure in a regionally limited pilot project. The order amounts to a mid-single-digit million-euro value. The project is currently being launched and is expected to run until mid-2019. Following this project, the contract partners will examine the large-scale international application of the new quick-charging technology.



The forecast from the Management Board of AKASOL AG remains unchanged for fiscal year 2018, expecting sales of EUR 22 million to EUR 24 million.




