DGAP-News: Nordex Group again with strong order intake - third quarter results at 974 MW
2018. október 10., szerda, 07:30
DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex Group again with strong order intake - third quarter results at 974 MW
Recently the company received orders in the United States containing 122 AW 125 and AW 132 turbines of differing installed capacities. The total order volume in North America in the third quarter is at 405 MW.
Moreover, the Nordex Group has booked a project for 99 MW in Argentina, as well as two large orders totalling 252 MW in South Africa.
In the same period, demand in Europe amounted to 218 MW. Here, the strongest individual markets were Germany, Belgium, France and Finland. In Finland, the Nordex Group succeeded in obtaining its first larger order for the new N149/4.0-4.5 amounting to 81 MW.
"With close to 1 GW order intake in Q3, the Nordex Group has been able to show a very solid and stable new order performance over four consecutive quarters now. This is a result of our sound global footprint enabling us to serve our customers swiftly and flexibly in all markets. Initial projects for our new N149/4.0-4.5 turbine also show that our product development strategy is taking effect," comments José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex SE.
On the product side, new business is largely focussed on the AW125, AW132 and N149/4.0-4.5 turbines. Overall, this year the Nordex Group has already received firm orders amounting to more than 3,070 MW.
The Nordex Group - a profile
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|info@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
731703 10.10.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc: TENDER OFFERS FOR NOTES DUE 2020,2022,2023,2024
[2018.09.14. 10:20]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG reports double-digit revenue growth in the first half of 2018
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2018 mit zweistelligen Umsatzwachstum
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erweitert Vorstand: André Marques wird CFO. Marcus Sultzer verantwortet als CRO globale Umsätze und Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Expands Executive Board: André Marques becomes CFO. Marcus Sultzer is CRO, Global Revenues and Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]