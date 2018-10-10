

LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility presents 100 kWh BMW i3 at Investment Conference





10.10.2018







Baar, Switzerland - October 10, 2018 - At the 20th international CM Equity Investment Conference, LION E-Mobility presented the latest state of battery development to an international, high-profile audience of investors. As announced by LION, a BMW i3s was equipped with a Light Battery of 100 kWh integrated in the underbody, which allows a maximum range of 700 km to be achieved.







Moreover, the theoretically proclaimed energy of 100 kWh was confirmed in a charge/discharge test on the test bench.







The LIGHT Battery was very well received by the audience. The industry is already showing great interest in using LION battery technology for other vehicles. This is made possible, in particular, by the individually adaptable modular system and correspondingly will lead to a high number of industrially produced units.







Promising discussions regarding the industrialization of the LIGHT Battery are currently taking place with various potential partners. LION will announce any development contracts that have been concluded as soon as they have been approved by the partner. The development of a stable partner network and the acceptance of a broad customer base currently represent the highest priority of the LION management in the further development of the company.







LION is working intensively with Hörmann Automotive on the industrialization and optimization of the LIGHT Battery for series production and further market maturity.





About LION E-Mobility AG:



LION E-Mobility AG (WKN: A1JG3H, Ticker: LMI, Reuters: LMIG.MU) is a Swiss Holding with strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, particularly in the field of electric energy storage as well as battery pack development and management. The Company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a development and engineering company specialized on custom designed battery packs and battery-management-systems. LION Smart GmbH further holds a 30% stake of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH, a dynamically growing joint venture with the renowned TÜV SUED AG. Members of the Board of Directors are: Mr. Tobias Mayer (President of the Board), Mr. Michael Geppert, Mr. Roland Bopp, Mr. Martin Specht and Mr. Alessio Basteri. The Management of LION Smart GmbH consists of Mr. Tobias Mayer and Mr. Walter Wimmer. The Managing Director of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH is Mr. Christian Theeck. For more information please visit our homepage: www.lionemobility.com





About LION Smart GmbH:



LION Smart GmbH is an innovative development service provider for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers of the automobile industry and other industry sectors like aviation and maritime. As a partner in system analysis, selection and design of electric energy storage systems like lithium batteries and integration into the specific vehicle concept LION Smarts engineers have a very high level of expertise. LION Smart carries out its own research program in the field of lithium-ion technology and has filed two patents in the past twelve months.





Disclaimer:



This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements that relate to, among other things, the Company"s objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "objective" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to currency rates and creditworthiness of customers); Company liquidity and capital resources, including the availability of additional capital resources to fund its activities; level of competition; changes in laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings; the ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; the ability to attract and retain key executives; and the ability to execute strategic plans. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





Investor Relations Contact:



Mr. Walter Wimmer



Email: ir@lionemobility.de



http://www.lionemobility.com







LION E-Mobility AG



Lindenstrasse 16



6340 Baar



Switzerland





Sales:



Herr Joachim Schwentker



Project Manager Technical Sales



Email: joachim.schwentker@lionsmart.com





LION Smart GmbH



Daimlerstr. 15



85748 Garching



Office: +49 (0)89 360 363 21 48

