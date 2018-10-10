DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility presents 100 kWh BMW i3 at Investment Conference
2018. október 10., szerda, 08:34
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Baar, Switzerland - October 10, 2018 - At the 20th international CM Equity Investment Conference, LION E-Mobility presented the latest state of battery development to an international, high-profile audience of investors. As announced by LION, a BMW i3s was equipped with a Light Battery of 100 kWh integrated in the underbody, which allows a maximum range of 700 km to be achieved.
Moreover, the theoretically proclaimed energy of 100 kWh was confirmed in a charge/discharge test on the test bench.
The LIGHT Battery was very well received by the audience. The industry is already showing great interest in using LION battery technology for other vehicles. This is made possible, in particular, by the individually adaptable modular system and correspondingly will lead to a high number of industrially produced units.
Promising discussions regarding the industrialization of the LIGHT Battery are currently taking place with various potential partners. LION will announce any development contracts that have been concluded as soon as they have been approved by the partner. The development of a stable partner network and the acceptance of a broad customer base currently represent the highest priority of the LION management in the further development of the company.
LION is working intensively with Hörmann Automotive on the industrialization and optimization of the LIGHT Battery for series production and further market maturity.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LION E-Mobility AG
|Lindenstraße 16
|6340 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 11
|Fax:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 12
|E-mail:
|info@lionemobility.de
|Internet:
|www.lionemobility.com
|ISIN:
|CH0132594711, CH0132594711
|WKN:
|A1JG3H , A1JG3H
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access)
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
731933 10.10.2018
